Bhansali's Incident Left Me Enraged: Vikram Bhatt

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt says that the film fraternity is with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was recently attacked on the sets of "Padmavati", but they feel helpless.

Bhansali, who is helming the film, was assaulted by activists of a Rajput organisation, Shree Rajput Karni Sena on Friday in Jaipur.

The protesters are "against distorting of historical facts".

Should the entire film fraternity unite to protest?

Bhatt said: "I feel the entire film fraternity is with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As I heard about the incident, it left me enraged."

"We all are with him, but we don't know how to stop all these, whom should we go to? We feel helpless," Bhatt spoke at the launch of his channel VB On Web.

He added that unfortunately, filmmakers and creative artists stay in glass houses and there is no protection for them.

"I don't know who are these people. They come in a group and you can't catch them all. I don't know what is the solution to this," he shared.

Padmavati is based on the medieval-era Delhi ruler Alauddin Khilji, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.