Bhoomi Review LIVE: A Perfect Comeback Film For Sanjay Dutt

The best thing about Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt!
#Bhoomi film review: The movie ends in a riot of colors, and not just blood red. #JaiMataDi— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Also, @duttsanjay has a formidable metal growl!
#Bhoomi film tweet review: Thank you for joining us on @CNNnews18 and @News18Movies for the live tweet review. Till next time, muchachos— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Besides Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, here’s another character you’d absolutely love.
#Bhoomi tweet film review: Gotta love the police inspector and his match metaphors— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
#Bhoomi tweet review: And the body count begins. The return of @duttsanjay guarantees good business for hospitals (and funeral homes).— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
This revenge movie is worth hunting down
#Bhoomi film review: More psychological than physical, this revenge warfare is delicious indeed.— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
#Bhoomi tweet review: And the revenge begins. Wrought by both father and daughter, it really is a dish served best cold.— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Thankfully, Bhoomi is not turning out to be another run-of-the-mill film.
#Bhoomi tweet review: @aditiraohydari refuses to play victim, kudos to her. Along with @duttsanjay she is a powerful presence on the screen— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
#Bhoomi tweet review: The ugliness of a rape case in Indian courts is very effectively captured. We seethe along with @duttsanjay— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Sanjay Dutt’s angst is particularly evident in the film’s key moments.
#Bhoomi tweet review: @duttsanjay has been seething thus far, whole audience is waiting for the volcano to erupt.— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Certain gritty moments there, it seems.
#Bhoomi review: @OmungKumar doesn't spare the audience, with a searing visual commentary on crimes against women and their impact thereafter— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Some serious Richar Connell reference there!
#Bhoomi review: mustachioed villain @SharadK7 is introduced to us with a perverse reimagining of Richard Connell's The Most Dangerous Game— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
#Bhoomi tweet review: Shekhar Suman provides excellent comic relief as @duttsanjay 's best friend and frequent drinking collaborator— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Director Omung Kumar is flawless incapturing the essence of Agra.
#Bhoomi tweet review: @OmungKumar captures the faded glory of Agra, its streets and sprawls, perfectly. @duttsanjay shoeshop is pic perfect.— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Sanjay Dutt is here, finally! Makes an impactfiul entry.
#Bhoomi review: AND He'S BACK! @duttsanjay makes a literal splash with his first scene in three years, whiskey in hand funnybone intact.— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Aditi Rao Hydari is here!
#Bhoomi tweet review: the grimness is swiftly followed by another reality, the big fat Indian wedding, hosted by a glowing @aditiraohydari— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Filmmaker Omung Kumar gets to the point!
#Bhoomi tweet review: @OmungKumar film doesn't waste any time, presenting a grim reality of the country from the very first sequence.— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
#Bhoomi tweet film review: and the film begins, following the truly depressing anti-tobacco ads.— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
#Bhoomi film live tweet review: Join us @CNNnews18 & @News18Movies for our review of #sanjaydutt comeback flick, starting in a few minutes.— Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017
Aditi Rao Hyadri is assaulted by a local politician, leading her father down a path of vengeance against the very authorities that are meant to protect us. Shades of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani? Perhaps, but with Dutt in front of the cameras, we expect both action and drama, rather than song and satire.
