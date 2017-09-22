GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhoomi Review LIVE: A Perfect Comeback Film For Sanjay Dutt

News18.com | September 22, 2017, 1:16 PM IST
Apart from Sanjay Dutt’s comeback, Bhoomi has been grabbing eyeballs with a Sunny Leone item number, indicating a testosterone fueled film. Given the response to the trailers’ release, Bhoomi is assured of box-office success with fans excited at the return of their favorite good ol’ baddie. Given Dutt’s penchant for content-driven films, following a triumphant career comeback with Vaastav (1999), we have high hopes for this film. The film is helmed by Omung Kumar (who previously directed Mary Kom) and also stars Shekhar Suman, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta, with music composed by Sachin-Jigar

Join News18.com at our live review of the film to see whether Bhoomi delivers all that we hope for:
Sep 22, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)
Sep 22, 2017 12:58 pm (IST)

The best thing about Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt! 

Sep 22, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)

Besides Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, here’s another character you’d absolutely love. 

Sep 22, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)
Sep 22, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

This revenge movie is worth hunting down

Sep 22, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)
Sep 22, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Thankfully, Bhoomi is not turning out to be another run-of-the-mill film. 

Sep 22, 2017 11:54 am (IST)
Sep 22, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

Sanjay Dutt’s angst is particularly evident in the film’s key moments. 

Sep 22, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

Shantanu says, "2nd half begins with a vigorous item number, very incongruous in a film about crimes against women. *winces*". So this is where Sunny Leone's song slips in... 

Sep 22, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

It's halftime and looks like the pace and grit of the film is engaging, so far.  

Sep 22, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

Certain gritty moments there, it seems. 

Sep 22, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

Some serious Richar Connell reference there! 

Sep 22, 2017 10:58 am (IST)
Sep 22, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

Director Omung Kumar is flawless incapturing the essence of Agra. 

Sep 22, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

Sanjay Dutt is here, finally! Makes an impactfiul entry. 

Sep 22, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

Aditi Rao Hydari is here! 

Sep 22, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

Filmmaker Omung Kumar gets to the point!

Sep 22, 2017 10:23 am (IST)
Sep 22, 2017 10:06 am (IST)
Sep 22, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

Aditi Rao Hyadri is assaulted by a local politician, leading her father down a path of vengeance against the very authorities that are meant to protect us. Shades of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani? Perhaps, but with Dutt in front of the cameras, we expect both action and drama, rather than song and satire.

Sep 22, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

This time around, however, Dutt won’t be playing a gritty gangster or embittered cop, but rather a father out seeking justice for his daughter.

Sep 22, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

Munnabhai returns. And about time too. After a gap of three years, his last outing being 2014’s PK, Sanjay Dutt makes his comeback to the big screen with Bhoomi.

