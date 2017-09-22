Bhoomi Review LIVE: A Perfect Comeback Film For Sanjay Dutt

Apart from Sanjay Dutt’s comeback, Bhoomi has been grabbing eyeballs with a Sunny Leone item number, indicating a testosterone fueled film. Given the response to the trailers’ release, Bhoomi is assured of box-office success with fans excited at the return of their favorite good ol’ baddie. Given Dutt’s penchant for content-driven films, following a triumphant career comeback with Vaastav (1999), we have high hopes for this film. The film is helmed by Omung Kumar (who previously directed Mary Kom) and also stars Shekhar Suman, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta, with music composed by Sachin-Jigar



Join News18.com at our live review of the film to see whether Bhoomi delivers all that we hope for:



Sep 22, 2017 12:59 pm (IST) #Bhoomi film tweet review: Thank you for joining us on @CNNnews18 and @News18Movies for the live tweet review. Till next time, muchachos — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 12:58 pm (IST) The best thing about Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt! #Bhoomi film review: The movie ends in a riot of colors, and not just blood red. #JaiMataDi

Also, @duttsanjay has a formidable metal growl! — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 12:43 pm (IST) Besides Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, here’s another character you’d absolutely love. #Bhoomi tweet film review: Gotta love the police inspector and his match metaphors — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 12:39 pm (IST) #Bhoomi tweet review: And the body count begins. The return of @duttsanjay guarantees good business for hospitals (and funeral homes). — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 12:38 pm (IST) This revenge movie is worth hunting down #Bhoomi film review: More psychological than physical, this revenge warfare is delicious indeed. — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 12:37 pm (IST) #Bhoomi tweet review: And the revenge begins. Wrought by both father and daughter, it really is a dish served best cold. — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 12:03 pm (IST) Thankfully, Bhoomi is not turning out to be another run-of-the-mill film. #Bhoomi tweet review: @aditiraohydari refuses to play victim, kudos to her. Along with @duttsanjay she is a powerful presence on the screen — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 11:54 am (IST) #Bhoomi tweet review: The ugliness of a rape case in Indian courts is very effectively captured. We seethe along with @duttsanjay — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 11:51 am (IST) Sanjay Dutt’s angst is particularly evident in the film’s key moments. #Bhoomi tweet review: @duttsanjay has been seething thus far, whole audience is waiting for the volcano to erupt. — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 11:31 am (IST) Shantanu says, "2nd half begins with a vigorous item number, very incongruous in a film about crimes against women. *winces*". So this is where Sunny Leone's song slips in...

Sep 22, 2017 11:20 am (IST) It's halftime and looks like the pace and grit of the film is engaging, so far.

Sep 22, 2017 11:18 am (IST) Certain gritty moments there, it seems. #Bhoomi review: @OmungKumar doesn't spare the audience, with a searing visual commentary on crimes against women and their impact thereafter — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 10:59 am (IST) Some serious Richar Connell reference there! #Bhoomi review: mustachioed villain @SharadK7 is introduced to us with a perverse reimagining of Richard Connell's The Most Dangerous Game — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 10:58 am (IST) #Bhoomi tweet review: Shekhar Suman provides excellent comic relief as @duttsanjay 's best friend and frequent drinking collaborator — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 10:43 am (IST) Director Omung Kumar is flawless incapturing the essence of Agra. #Bhoomi tweet review: @OmungKumar captures the faded glory of Agra, its streets and sprawls, perfectly. @duttsanjay shoeshop is pic perfect. — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 10:33 am (IST) Sanjay Dutt is here, finally! Makes an impactfiul entry. #Bhoomi review: AND He'S BACK! @duttsanjay makes a literal splash with his first scene in three years, whiskey in hand funnybone intact. — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 10:25 am (IST) Aditi Rao Hydari is here! #Bhoomi tweet review: the grimness is swiftly followed by another reality, the big fat Indian wedding, hosted by a glowing @aditiraohydari — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 10:24 am (IST) Filmmaker Omung Kumar gets to the point! #Bhoomi tweet review: @OmungKumar film doesn't waste any time, presenting a grim reality of the country from the very first sequence. — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 10:23 am (IST) #Bhoomi tweet film review: and the film begins, following the truly depressing anti-tobacco ads. — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) September 22, 2017

Sep 22, 2017 10:06 am (IST) Aditi Rao Hyadri is assaulted by a local politician, leading her father down a path of vengeance against the very authorities that are meant to protect us. Shades of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani? Perhaps, but with Dutt in front of the cameras, we expect both action and drama, rather than song and satire.

Sep 22, 2017 10:05 am (IST) This time around, however, Dutt won’t be playing a gritty gangster or embittered cop, but rather a father out seeking justice for his daughter.