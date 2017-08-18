Bhoomi Song Trippy Trippy Is All About Sunny Leone's Pelvic Thrusts, Sexual Innuendos

Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi captivated the viewers with its hard hitting trailer, a while back. Now the makers have released the much-talked about the song from the film featuring Sunny Leone. Titled Trippy Trippy, the song has the patent catchy beats and moves, the prerequisite for any party number and a lot of promotion.Sunny Leone sizzles in a monochrome 'banjaran' styled outfit and jewelry. Indeed, her monochrome outfit suit goes well with her 'one expression' dance moves mostly pelvic thrusts. The song has nothing to offer than Sunny Leone and pathetic lyrics which make no sense. The words have no meaning other than direct sexual connotations.Music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar while Neha Kakkar, Benny Dayal, Brijesh Shandilya, and Badshah have lent their voices.This song deserves a two-minute silence for ruining the entire vibe set by the trailer of the film.Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. The shooting of the film took place in Agra and Chambal. Omung Kumar has directed the film while Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh backed the project as producers.The film is set to release on September 22.