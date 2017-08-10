Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind
Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first film post his release from Pune's Yarweda Jail in 2016.
The trailer of much-anticipated film Bhoomi is finally here and it sees Sanjay Dutt reprise his action avatar. An emotional revenge drama, Bhoomi, explores the relationship between a father and his daughter. Aditi Rao Hydari plays Dutt's daughter in the film.
The hard-hitting trailer begins with Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari living their silent, normal lives until an adversity tears their world apart. The story sees a father avenging the wrong-doers of his beloved daughter. By the treatment of the film and tone of it, seems a fitting comeback of action-star Sanjay Dutt; playing his age, yet being as fit as ever.
This is Sanjay Dutt's first film after his release from Pune's Yarweda Jail in 2016. His last film was PK alongside Aamir Khan in 2014. In many ways, Bhoomi is the comeback for Dutt, and he has tried to seal the deal with his much loved rough look and completed it with a good dose of action. The shooting of the film took place in Agra and Chambal.
Directed by Omung Kumar the film is set to release on September 22.
