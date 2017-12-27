Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri to Collaborate for Salman Khan's next

On Salman Khan’s birthday, T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri have announced their collaboration to produce Bharat starring Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar is to direct the film.Blockbuster Jodi of Salman and director Ali Abbas comes together again after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai and is now backed by T-Series and Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd for their next venture.Bharat will release on Eid 2019.About coming on board, Bhushan Kumar says, “We have had a long-standing association with Salman Khan from when we acquired the music of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. We produced Bhai’s two other films Lucky: No Time For Love and Ready, both of which were successful collaborations. Atul and I gel well and we decided to join hands on Bharat, a human drama that is bound to touch you beyond measure.Speaking about T-Series coming on board, Atul Agnihotri says, “In life, you just click with some people. Bhushan and I have interacted many a time in the past. His sensibility for content matched with ours. So having T-Series on board with us on Bharat was a very smooth and organic process for both of us.”