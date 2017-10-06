Big B Calls Sujoy Ghosh 'Mad Company'
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a link for Sujoy Ghosh's new short film Anukul where he called Sujoy Ghosh a friend and a mad company.
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a link for Sujoy Ghosh's new short film Anukul where he called Sujoy Ghosh a friend and a mad company.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Sujoy Ghosh's short film Anukul and has termed the director "mad company" and a "friend".
Amitabh, 74, on Thursday night took to Twitter to share the link of the short film.
"A friend, a colleague, a writer director and mad company makes this short film... unique, Satyajit Ray story," He wrote alongside the link of the short film.
"The friend...Sujoy Ghosh," Big B, who has collaborated with Ghosh for films like Te3n and Aladin added.
The 18-minute-long Anukul is a gripping tale on auteur Satyajit Ray's short story. It is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films
Ghosh, whose first short film Ahalya took the Internet by storm, tweeted on Friday:
"Anukul. Satyajit Ray wrote this in 1976. We made a film in 2017. Hope you like this timeless story," he wrote.
Anukul revolves around the relationship between Nikunj Chaturvedi, a well-to-do Hindi teacher, and his robot Anukul hired for domestic services.
Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla and Kolkata-based Parambroto Chatterjee feature in the two key roles.
Amitabh, 74, on Thursday night took to Twitter to share the link of the short film.
"A friend, a colleague, a writer director and mad company makes this short film... unique, Satyajit Ray story," He wrote alongside the link of the short film.
T 2569 - A friend, a colleague, a writer director & mad company makes this short film .. unique, Satyajit Ray story https://t.co/gJKNamIaoE pic.twitter.com/wpykiDyAIL— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 5, 2017
"The friend...Sujoy Ghosh," Big B, who has collaborated with Ghosh for films like Te3n and Aladin added.
The 18-minute-long Anukul is a gripping tale on auteur Satyajit Ray's short story. It is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films
Ghosh, whose first short film Ahalya took the Internet by storm, tweeted on Friday:
"Anukul. Satyajit Ray wrote this in 1976. We made a film in 2017. Hope you like this timeless story," he wrote.
ANUKUL. satyajit ray wrote this in 1976. we made a film in 2017. hope you like this timeless story..— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) October 6, 2017
https://t.co/g4RH75P6iY
Anukul revolves around the relationship between Nikunj Chaturvedi, a well-to-do Hindi teacher, and his robot Anukul hired for domestic services.
Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla and Kolkata-based Parambroto Chatterjee feature in the two key roles.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar's FIFA U-17 World Cup Message Will Melt Your Heart
- Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Not Haseena Parkar's Son-in-law?
- Hyundai Tucson With 4 Wheel Drive Launched For Rs 25.19 Lakh
- India vs Australia: India's Practice Session Called Off
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style