Big B Calls Sujoy Ghosh 'Mad Company'

T 2569 - A friend, a colleague, a writer director & mad company makes this short film .. unique, Satyajit Ray story https://t.co/gJKNamIaoE pic.twitter.com/wpykiDyAIL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 5, 2017

ANUKUL. satyajit ray wrote this in 1976. we made a film in 2017. hope you like this timeless story..



https://t.co/g4RH75P6iY — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) October 6, 2017

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Sujoy Ghosh's short film Anukul and has termed the director "mad company" and a "friend".Amitabh, 74, on Thursday night took to Twitter to share the link of the short film."A friend, a colleague, a writer director and mad company makes this short film... unique, Satyajit Ray story," He wrote alongside the link of the short film."The friend...Sujoy Ghosh," Big B, who has collaborated with Ghosh for films like Te3n and Aladin added.The 18-minute-long Anukul is a gripping tale on auteur Satyajit Ray's short story. It is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short FilmsGhosh, whose first short film Ahalya took the Internet by storm, tweeted on Friday:"Anukul. Satyajit Ray wrote this in 1976. We made a film in 2017. Hope you like this timeless story," he wrote.Anukul revolves around the relationship between Nikunj Chaturvedi, a well-to-do Hindi teacher, and his robot Anukul hired for domestic services.Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla and Kolkata-based Parambroto Chatterjee feature in the two key roles.