Big B Fascinated By Women's Jewelry

: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says jewelry adorned by women fascinates him."I am fascinated by the jewelry that the ladies wear, those of the culture from the Southern realms of our nation but the one that registers interest is the... Yes, the Oodiyanam," Big B wrote on his blog."It's the belt-like piece worn at the waist by the ladies and tradition has it that the oodiyanam is gifted by the mother to the daughter when she leaves the house after marriage and on from one generation to the other - the same piece," he added.The actor, earlier this week, shot for a new ad campaign for a jewelry brand with his wife Jaya.On the acting front, Amitabh currently has two films in his kitty - 102 Not Out and Thugs Of Hindostan.