Big B Feels 1975's Classic Film Deewar Had The Best Screenplay
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: On the occasion of 42 years of 1975 crime drama film Deewar since its release, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that the Yash Chopra directorial had the best screenplay.
Amitabh, who got the "angry young man" image from the film, took to Twitter on Monday to share the news with his fans.
"42 years of 'Deewar'. The best screenplay ever! And 100 weeks trophy, compared to the weeks of today's films. Times change," Amitabh tweeted.
T 2512 - 42 YEARS of 'DEEWAR' .. the best screenplay ever !! And 100 weeks trophy, compared to the weeks of today's films .. Times change pic.twitter.com/UfNqltO69W
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 23, 2017
Deewaar tells the story of two brothers who, after their family is betrayed by the misplaced idealism of their father, struggle to survive on the streets of Mumbai.
The film also featured Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh and Nirupa Roy.
