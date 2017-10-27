Big B is Pure Addiction: Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photograph of herself with the 75-year-old actor from the set of the Sony Entertainment Television show.
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 at Film City in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is addicted to sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
She once again shared screen space with Big B on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 after the 2016 film Pink.
This man is pure addiction!— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 26, 2017
Can never have enough of sharing screen space with him. Watch me exercising my brain cells tomorrow on KBC!!! pic.twitter.com/uG0D34cDfP
