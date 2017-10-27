Big B is Pure Addiction: Taapsee Pannu

This man is pure addiction!

Can never have enough of sharing screen space with him. Watch me exercising my brain cells tomorrow on KBC!!! pic.twitter.com/uG0D34cDfP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 26, 2017

: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is addicted to sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.She once again shared screen space with Big B on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 after the 2016 film Pink.Taapsee took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photograph of herself with the 75-year-old actor from the set of the Sony Entertainment Television show.