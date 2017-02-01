Big B Praises Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Narmada Cleanliness Campaign



Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has hailed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's initiative Namami Devi Narmade Narmada Seva Yatra, which aims at making the Narmada river free of pollution.

Amitabh tweeted on Wednesday: "Namami Devi Narmade, Narmada Sewa Yatra legendary campaign initiated by MP's CM to make river Narmada pollution free. It will surely help in spreading awareness among people across India to wake up and start conserving their life-giving rivers."

"Initiatives like Narmada Sewa Yatra will not only purify our rivers, but will also hand over clean rivers to upcoming generations."

"Namami Devi Narmade" Narmada Seva Yatra started in December 2016 from the place of origin of the Narmada river, Amarkantak. It will cover 1831 km on the southern bank comprising 548 villages/towns and 1513 km on the northern bank comprising 556 village/towns, thus covering 3344 km in 144 days. The yatra will be completed on May 11.