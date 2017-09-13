GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Big B Remembers Rituparno Ghosh as The Last Lear Completes 10 Years

Amitabh Bachchan expresses his sadness on the death of Rituparno Ghosh.

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2017, 7:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Big B Remembers Rituparno Ghosh as The Last Lear Completes 10 Years
File photo of Amitabh Bachchan. (Image courtesy: PTI)
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan remembered Rituparno Ghosh, one of India's most versatile filmmakers in the post-Satyajit Ray generation, and the megastar says "he left too soon".

Amitabh, 74, worked with Ghosh in The Last Lear, which completed ten years of its release on Tuesday.

The Piku actor on Monday night took to Twitter to remember the filmmaker, who started a new wave in Bengali cinema exploring human relationships with bold depiction of sexuality against social themes.




"10 years of The Last Year. My first film in English made by the iconic Rituparno Ghosh. He left us too soon," Amitabh tweeted.

In 2013, Ghosh died of a cardiac arrest at his city residence in Kolkata. He was the maker of acclaimed and award-winning Bengali films like Bariwali, Asukh, Utsab, Shubho Mahurat, Chokher Bali, Dosar, Shob Charitro Kalponik and Abohoman.

Ghosh's last released film was Chitrangada (2012), while a few days before his death, he finished shooting a crime thriller Satyanveshi.

He also directed two Hindi movies - Raincoat in 2004 -- that got a National Award and Sunglass in 2012.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Slain Martyr's Wife Swati Mahadik Joins Army As Lieutenant

Watch: Slain Martyr's Wife Swati Mahadik Joins Army As Lieutenant

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES