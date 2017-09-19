Big B to SS Rajamouli: Celebrities Laud PV Sindhu's Korea Open Super Series Victory
Bollywood celebrities congratulates PV Sindhu for winning Korea Open Superseries.
Here's what they tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: "Yeah! She has done it! P.V. Sindhu wins the super series, in Korea. First Indian to do so. Sweet Revenge!"
Javed Akhtar: P.V. Sindhu Zindabad!
Anupam Kher: P.V. Sindhu ki Jai Ho. P.V. Sindhu beats World Championship winner to win Korea Open.
Shraddha Kapoor: Now that's the way she does it! Way to go P.V. Sindhu! Congratulations on winning the Korea Open Super Series.
S.S. Rajamouli: What a win. Congratulations P.V. Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win Korea Open. We are proud of you.
Anubhav Sinha: P.V. Sindhu. Respect! You da girl! Keep shining.
Taapsee Pannu: And that's how you avenge the world championship final result. Congratulations P.V. Sindhu.
Ayushmann Khurrana: Congrats P.V. Sindhu for winning the Korea Open Women. Well played. India is proud of you. You're a champ!
Farhan Akhtar: Congratulations P.V. Sindhu. onwards and upwards. Gold.
Dia Mirza: You amazing girl! Congratulations! You make us so proud P.V. Sindhu.
