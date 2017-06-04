Big B Walks Down The Memory On His Wedding Anniversary With Jaya

Amitabh Bachchan is known to glorify every special occasion in his life with beautiful words and memories, Recently, the actor celebrated his 44th wedding anniversary with wife Jaya Bachchan and shared beautiful memories from the past with his followers. The actor also thanked all his fans for all the love and good wishes.

"June 3, 1973,44 years of marriage...Thank you all for the wishes you send. Grateful and filled with love," Amitabh tweeted.

T 2443 - June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !! pic.twitter.com/Pl1eegkAEQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

The 74-year-old actor went down memory lane and shared some details about his marriage on his blog.

"And as I set out from ‘Mangal' a rented house of mine in JVPD scheme, 7th Road...in my newly acquired second hand Pontiac Sports, two door, with ma and babuji with me...My driver Nagesh, now passed away, insisting on driving me to an apartment of Jaya's family friend at Malabar Hill," Big B wrote on his blog.

He added: "On June 3, 1973, a few drops of rain began to fall...Our neighbour ran out of their house and excitedly screamed to us...‘hurry to the wedding, its raining, a good omen'. It's been 44 years since."

On the joyous occasion, Abhishek Bachchan also wished his parents on Instagram.

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has two films in his kitty -- "Thugs Of Hindostan" and "102 Not Out". He has already left for the first schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan, where he will be seen sharing space with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kiaf and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor posted pictures of him boarding flight to Malta, where the shooting is about to begin.

T 2444 - Up and away to Malta for the 1st schedule of TOH .. Thugs of Hindostan .. Glory be .. !! pic.twitter.com/DEx4jHuLq5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2017

In 102 Not Out, he will be seen with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after two decades on the silver screen. He will be playing Kapoor's 102-year-old father.