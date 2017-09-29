GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Big B's 'Extraordinary Meeting' With PV Sindhu On KBC

P.V. Sindhu will be seen on the hot seat of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kriti Tulsiani | IANS@sleepingpsyche2

Updated:September 29, 2017, 8:32 AM IST
Mumbai: India's star shuttler P.V. Sindhu will be seen on the hot seat of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he had an extraordinary meeting with her.

Amitabh, who called it "an honour and a moment of great pride" to be in Sindhu's company, also shared a few photographs of himself with her on his blog on Thursday.

"The icing on the cake would have to be this extraordinary meeting with the World Champion and pride of India," he wrote beneath a photograph featuring him with Sindhu.




In another image, the "Piku" star can be seen with folded hands.

He wrote: "This is the best that one can do in front of her (Sindhu's) greatness and her multiple achievements .. God bless you P. V. Sindhu and may you continue to bring greater glory to our nation."
