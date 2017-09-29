Big B's 'Extraordinary Meeting' With PV Sindhu On KBC

T 2560 - What an honour and a moment of great pride to be with this World Champion .. the pride of INDIA 🇮🇳 .. PV Sindhu !! pic.twitter.com/gq9W3QNpy3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 27, 2017

India's star shuttler P.V. Sindhu will be seen on the hot seat of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he had an extraordinary meeting with her.Amitabh, who called it "an honour and a moment of great pride" to be in Sindhu's company, also shared a few photographs of himself with her on his blog on Thursday."The icing on the cake would have to be this extraordinary meeting with the World Champion and pride of India," he wrote beneath a photograph featuring him with Sindhu.In another image, the "Piku" star can be seen with folded hands.He wrote: "This is the best that one can do in front of her (Sindhu's) greatness and her multiple achievements .. God bless you P. V. Sindhu and may you continue to bring greater glory to our nation."