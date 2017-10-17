Bigg Boss Season 1 Host Arshad Warsi Calls the Popular Reality Show 'Down-market'
Arshad, who was replaced by Shilpa Shetty in the second season of the Bigg Boss, had taken a sly dig at Salman during a promotional event of his film 'The Legend Of Michael Mishra' last year.
A file photo of Arshad Warsi.
When recently Golmaal Again cast visited the sets of Bigg Boss to promote the film, Arshad Warsi’s absence became the focus of everyone’s worry. Arshad, who was the first one to host the long-running reality show on Colors, is said to have skipped the Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar because of his troubled past with the show's current anchor Salman Khan.
Arshad, who was replaced by Shilpa Shetty in the second season of the Bigg Boss, had taken a sly dig at Salman during a promotional event of his film The Legend Of Michael Mishra last year.
At the event, when Arshad was asked if his character of a Bihari villager in the Manish Jha-directed film owned a buffalo, he had jokingly said, "No, that's for Salman Khan. Since Baby ko bhains pasand hai,” mocking Khan's popular track, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai.
Now, in an interview with Mid-day, Arshad has opened up about his views on the show.
"The (Bigg Boss) show is down market. People on the show, I hear, are tacky. I haven't seen this season, but I've heard about it. The channel is attempting to boost the ratings by showcasing the things that sell. And thus, morality is taking a backseat,” Warsi, who hosted the first season in 2006, was quoted as saying by Mid-day.
Arshad, who was replaced by Shilpa Shetty in the second season of the Bigg Boss, had taken a sly dig at Salman during a promotional event of his film The Legend Of Michael Mishra last year.
At the event, when Arshad was asked if his character of a Bihari villager in the Manish Jha-directed film owned a buffalo, he had jokingly said, "No, that's for Salman Khan. Since Baby ko bhains pasand hai,” mocking Khan's popular track, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai.
Now, in an interview with Mid-day, Arshad has opened up about his views on the show.
"The (Bigg Boss) show is down market. People on the show, I hear, are tacky. I haven't seen this season, but I've heard about it. The channel is attempting to boost the ratings by showcasing the things that sell. And thus, morality is taking a backseat,” Warsi, who hosted the first season in 2006, was quoted as saying by Mid-day.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Service Station Fraud Caught on Cam, Only 'Wash' Given as 'Full Service'
- All Is Not Well In Shweta Tiwari's Married Life? Husband Clarifies
- Varun Dhawan To Join Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Big B At Madame Tussauds
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?