Bigg Boss 10: Celebrity Contestant Gaurav Chopraa Voted Out Of The House

In a shocking turn of events, celebrity contestant Gaurav Chopraa has been eliminated from the show. The eviction, which took place last night, left the viewers in shock. While everyone thought that the eviction process would be postponed due to New year celebrations, things took a sad turn with the actor's elimination.

Mona Lisa, Rohan Mehra, Bani Judge and Gaurav Chopraa were nominated for this week's elimination. Soon after the eviction, Gaurav took to Twitter to thank his fans.

So much love...

.. thank u!

Thank u for the warmth.. — gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) January 1, 2017

As Gaurav shared a close bond with Bani, his elimination left her quite upset. Even her best friend Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad to know of @gauravchopraa 's eviction.. he deserved to stay in....god be with Bani..."

Sad to know of @gauravchopraa 's eviction.. he deserved to stay in....god be with Bani... — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 31, 2016

Rahul Dev, who developed a close bond with Gaurav, expressed his disappointment on Twitter. He wrote, "Disappointed with the eviction of @gauravchopraa #BB10 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV ..really dunno what audiences want.. hope it's an act".