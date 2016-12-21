Bigg Boss 10, Day 65: Bigg Boss Warns Swami Om, Priyanka Assaults Nitibha

After coming across a few major revelations and eye opening incidences, the housemates wake up on a joyous note dancing to Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana only to find the house turned into a college hostel. While the contestants rack their brains to find out what’s in store for them, Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task for the week- BB hostel. For the task, the house is divided into to two halves- the living area, bedroom and kitchen area is the girls hostel where all the ladies of the house have to reside. On the other hand, the garden area is a gurukul style boys hostel where all the men have to be stationed. Priyanka and Swami Om are given the responsibility to be the khadus wardens of the girls and boys hostel respectively. The contestants have to play in jodis as boyfriends and girlfriends and exchange love letter by tricking their respective wardens. The winning jodi will become the contender for captaincy.

As soon as the buzzer rings, Priyanka and Swami Om get into the character of strict and authoritative wardens and barge into the house to stop the jodis from exchanging letter. However, Swami Om hits a new low as he undertakes aggressive and destructive measures to perform the task and gives the contestants a hard time. After he finds Lopa and Rohan writing and hiding letters locked inside the washroom, he calls for them and starts banging the door. Swamiji’s act reaches a point where the washroom door breaks open and Bigg Boss has to interfere to stop Swami Om from destroying it further.

Bigg Boss asks all the housemates including Swami Om and Rohan to gather in the living area immediately and pulls them up for creating nuisance out of a simple and entertaining task. He reprimands everyone for not understanding the task and for making it catastrophic. Bigg Boss asks everyone to get their act together and perform the task with discipline.

Soon after, the jodis Bani-Gaurav, Manveer-Nitibha, Mona-Man​u​ ​and Lopa- Rohan start exchanging mush filled letters and hide it in different corners. While Gaurav writes, ‘I might not be Ranveer Singh but this is a real thing’ for Bani, Manveer writes ‘Tujhko pukare mere geet re, o mere meet re’ for Nitibha.

The girls playfully accept the messages and hide them in the lockers as per the rules of the task. But the fun remains short-lived as warden Priyanka gets into a destructive mode. She takes atrocity to a new level and makes personal comments on Mona and Manu’s relationship that triggers a major fight between them. Furthermore, she also gets physical with Nitibha, picks a fight with Lopa and Rohan and breaks into everyone’s lockers to tear the love letters. When Priyanka and Swami Om’s behaviour becomes intolerant and obnoxious, Bigg Boss discontinues the task in order to bring back some sanity and peace inside the house.

With the BB Hostel task taking an ugly turn, who will emerge as the winner and become contenders for captaincy?