Bigg Boss 10, Day 71: Bani and Gaurav Spill the Beans During the Luxury Budget Task

The personal equations of the housemates seem to be changing in the aftermath of the compatibility and spin the bottle task. In the morning, Gaurav is seen clarifying his point about not taking a stand during Lopa and Priyanka’s fight to Mona and Lopa. At the same time, Mona is seen confronting Manu and asking him a justification for saying that she often troubles him during the compatibility task. Manu responds by saying that she has completely misunderstood him and need not take his comments to heart. She adds that her boyfriend has been putting unnecessary allegations on them and it will be best in Mona’s interest to get evicted from the house. While having a similar conversation with Nitibha, Mona says that Manu might have his own reasons for saying that she is a troublemaker in his life but saying it on national television was not a right thing to do. Nitibha gives her the advice to sort it out with Manu in order to avoid any further misunderstanding.

Next day, the housemates wake up to the song Om Shanti Om ringing in Swami Om’s birthday. Soon after, Bigg Boss gives the housemates a golden opportunity to win back their luxury budget by being a part of a new task- Bani and Gaurav’s show. According to the task, a volley of hard-hitting questions will be thrown at Bani and Gaurav while they are in the confession room of which they have to give honest and satisfactory answers. While Gaurav and Bani are told that the questions will be coming from the live audience, they are oblivious to the fact that it is the housemates who will be asking them all the questions as a part of a secret task assigned to them. If Bani and Gaurav fail to give befitting replies, the contestants will lose out on the luxury budget for the third consecutive week.

Seizing the opportunity, the housemates begin to identify questions that will probably leave Bani and Gaurav tongue-tied. Manveer takes the lead and asks Bani and Gaurav to cite a reason for completely avoiding Lopa and Priyanka’s fight and silently supporting Priyanka. To this, Bani replies that initially, she was completely unaware how the fight erupted and what was the real reason behind their fight. And hence, she decided to stay away from the conflict. Bani also adds that Priyanka never made any hurtful comments about her or her family unlike Swami Om and hence she was always cordial with her. Gaurav says that he did not wish to malign his image or touch a new low by getting involved in someone else’s issue. Lopa and other housemates who are watching them live through Jio TV express extreme displeasure and despise Bani and Gaurav for giving diplomatic answers.

As the day comes to a close, Nitibha’s ungenerous behavior comes to the fore and Manu and Mona are seen having a discussion about it. They say that how Nitibha is double-faced and she sweet talks Manveer to get her work done. However, her every move is well-planned in order to fulfill her selfish desires.