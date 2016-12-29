Bigg Boss 10, Day 73: Om Swami Shows His True Colors, Manveer-Rohan To Fight for Captaincy

Even before the contestants rise and shine, early bird Swami Om starts the day by having a unique conversation with Bigg Boss through the camera. After misleading the contestants for two days, Swami OM finally admits that he wants to become the captain and requests Bigg Boss to directly declare him as the new captain of the house. Welcoming the second day of the ' Toofan' task, the contestants wake up to the song ‘Mast baharon ka main aashiq’. Soon after, another 'Toofan' strikes the house and the contestants rush inside the igloo. The last one to enter the igloo is Bani and she gets disqualified from the task. Later, Swami Om once again parks himself at the entrance of the igloo and attempts to mislead everyone.

After being disqualified from the task, Bani tells Manveer that she wants him to become the captain and joking says that she would nominate him if he fails to win. On the other hand, Manveer feels that Manu is losing interest in the task and confronts him about it. Manveer tells him that he wants him to get a grip on the game and show some fighting spirit. Later in the day, Rohan once again gets into an argument with Swami Om when Gaurav also interferes and asks him to quit playing dirty games. At the same time, Bani and Gaurav also have a silly argument over food after which Bani refuses to eat along with Gaurav. He tries to give an explanation but Bani walks off.

After being patient for a while, Bigg Boss asks Lopa to draw a border around the igloo’s entrance and asks the contestants to stand beyond it. As the day progresses, the fifth storm shakes up the house and a conflict arises as to who amongst Lopa and Swami Om entered the igloo last. While Lopa claims that she entered before everyone and reached the igloo first, Swami Om dismisses her claims and says that he entered first. Finally, Bigg Boss steps in to clear the air and disqualifies Swami Om from the task. Blaming Bigg Boss for taking an unfair decision, Swami Om goes on a rant and demands justice.

The sixth storm drives Lopa out of the game, making the Manveer Rohan and Manu the top three contenders for captaincy. In order to give Manu a birthday gift, Manveer tells him that he is planning to back out from the task so that he can take a spot alongside Rohan in the captaincy task. Just when the last storm is about to hit, Swami Om decides to sit near the entrance of the igloo to watch the final run. But to everyone’s surprise, Swami Om plays a dirty game and strangles Rohan when he about to enter the igloo during the final storm. However, he manages to get in along with Manveer. Onlookers Lopa and Gaurav are shocked to see this and lash out at Swami Om for sabotaging the entire task.

Swami Om hides inside the blanket but Lopa, Rohan and Gaurav confront him and make him realise that he has committed a huge mistake and that his actions could have turned fatal hurting someone in the process. Before the light goes off, the housemates celebrate Manu’s birthday by cutting a cake sent by his girlfriend Piku.

Who amongst Manveer, and Rohan will finally become the next captain of the house?