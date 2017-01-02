Bigg Boss 10, Day 77: Salman Khan Justifies Rohan's Nomination For The Entire Season

At the onset of 2017, host Salman Khan commences Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode on a positive and happy note. Following Bani-Gaurav and housemates’ showdown during the Bani and Gaurav show task, Salman Khan gives both of them a fair chance to cross-question their fellow contestants and seek answers. Seizing this opportunity, Gaurav asks Manveer as to why did he say that he had a lot of expectations from him and that he disappointed them with his answers during the task. To this, Manveer replies that he has always come across as a sensible and judicious person but his dawdling responses were uncalled for. On a lighter note, Bani asks Lopa and Rohan if they continue to be friends and meet outside Bigg Boss house. Moving towards the highlights of the luxury budget Igloo task, Salman castigates Swami Om for stripping off his clothes on national television and troubling Rohan, Manveer and Manu in the very last and crucial stage of the task. He also accentuates the fact that Swami Om knows how to make every task all about himself and ruins it completely for the other housemates.

Talking about one of the biggest fight of the week, Salman Khan justifies Bigg Boss’s decision of nominating Rohan for the entire season. As Rohan continues to sulk and explain his side of the story, Salman reminds him that since his move of jabbing Om Swami was a planned one, it can’t be justified in any way. He also questions Lopa about her decision of supporting Rohan when she had not even witnessed the fight. He also points out that she blindly supported Rohan and it eventually made him look weak and feeble. Furthermore, the spotlight moves on to Nitibha who gets a call from Appy Fizz caller who questions her for giving impulsive reactions during the Bani and Gaurav show task and how it portrayed her in a bad light. Post speaking to the caller, Nitibha apologizes to Gaurav and admits that it was her lack of judgment that prompted her to behave in a certain way.

Joining the guest panel this week is actor Aamir Ali and ex-Bigg Boss Diandra Soares. From pointing out Bani and Gaurav’s weird friendship to analyzing the contestants’ game plans, the two had a lot to say and share. Diandra also reminisces her times of sharing a room with Bani during their early days in the industry. She also adds that Bani’s attitude has undergone a lot of change since then and that she is not being herself all this while on the show. Aamir also expresses his displeasure in Rohan for questioning Bigg Boss’s decision and creating unnecessary drama around it.

What new and exciting things will this New Year bring for the Bigg Boss contestants?