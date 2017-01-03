Bigg Boss 10 Day 78: Bani Misses Gaurav; Rohan-Lopa Get Into a Spat

Ushering in the new year and all set to make a fresh start, the housemates wake up dancing to the tunes of Hum Dono Jaisa Hai Kaun Yaha. Mona and Manu, however, start the day with an argument after Manu gets upset with Mona for waking him up in the middle of the night just to have a frivolous conversation. Mona takes Manu’s comments to heart and gets disturbed about it. Looking at her crestfallen face, Manu tries to have a chat with Mona when she tells him that she did not wish to disturb or bother him in any way and her actions were completely unintentional. Manu finally apologizes to her which brings a smile on her face. After Gaurav is evicted from the show, Bani is unable to hide how much she misses him.

Lopa appears visibly disturbed after having an argument with Rohan the previous day and is seen speaking to Bani about it.

Lopa tells Bani that it was completely immature of Rohan to have assumed that she was adding fuel to fire after Nitibha and his fight. Lopa adds that she was just trying to neutralize the situation but Rohan took it otherwise. In a similar conversation, Rohan tells Bani that Lopa always wants to prove her point and thinks that she is more mature than him when it comes to taking any decisions. Bani advices both of them to talk it out and resolve all the issues. But when Rohan and Lopa try to sort things out, their conflicting thoughts lead to another argument and Lopa aggressively throws Rohan’s belongings in the luggage room and walks out. Soon after, a fight erupts between Nitibha and Swami Om after he irritates her by interrupting her while she is having a conversation with Manu, Mona and Manveer. Nitibha gets extremely annoyed with him and asks Swami to leave the room. She also gets upset with Manu and Manveer for entertaining him all the time and encouraging his baseless conversations.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announces the nominations process for the week adding a new twist to it. The housemates are divided into pairs- Swami Om- Bani, Mona- Manu, Lopa- Nitibha and each pair is asked to mutually decide and nominate one person out of them in the confession room. Rohan being nominated for the entire season is not a part of this process along with Manveer since he is the captain of the house. Except for Mona and Manu, all other pairs have a difference of opinion and are unable to reach a conclusion. Bani and Swami fail to keep aside their animosities and get into an argument in the confession room. While Bani thinks that she is more deserving to stay in the game and Swami Om needs to be nominated since he has a bad record, Swami Om disagrees and wants Bani to be nominated. Nitibha and Lopa also find themselves in a dual state of mind and are unable to complete the process. Bigg Boss gives them a last chance to discuss and come out in agreement. But they all fail to follow Bigg Boss’s commands and get reprimanded for it. Bigg Boss informs them that since they have not been able to reach a logical conclusion, they will have to be ready to face the consequences.

