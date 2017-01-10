Bigg Boss 10, Day 85: Manveer, Nitibha Fight, Manu Calls Lopa a 'Spoilt Brat'

On a happy and joyous note, the housemates wake up to the song Tumhi Ho Bandhu. Early in the morning, Manveer is seen having a chat with Nitibha to persuade her to complete the household work. But Nitibha pays no heed to Manveer’s request and walks away. At the same time, Lopa and Rohan are once again seen sorting out their differences but their discussion soon turns into a pointless argument. Rohan tells Lopa that she says a lot of things under the influence of anger which she regrets later. As Lopa tries to defend herself, Rohan cuts her and says that he does get affected by her words but he does not express it since they share a great bond.

Later in the day, Bani is seen having a conversation with Nitibha and gets reprimanded by Bigg Boss for using English words. While she stops immediately, Manveer takes a note of this and warns her for not following the rules. Soon after, in a similar light, Nitibha also gets pulled up by Bigg Boss twice for speaking in English. Manveer gets furious and lashes out at Nitibha for being careless and ignorant towards his warnings. Nitibha tries to give a justification but Manveer leaves her tongue-tied by rightly pointing out her mistake. But the conversation soon snowballs into an ugly fight and Nitibha and Manveer start hurling abuses at each other. Nitibha also ends up saying that Manveer could do no good as a captain in the past 7 days and is now forcing everyone to follow the rules.

In the evening, Bigg Boss introduces the ranking task as a build-up to the ticket to finale week task. The contestants are made to rank themselves in the order of 1 to 6 and claim their position by standing on a ranking podium. Bigg Boss also informs them that the task will have direct implications on the ticket to finale task and the one with the highest rank will get an edge over other contestants. Rohan is made the sanchalak of the task since he is nominated for the entire season. As the task commences, Manu, Lopa, Bani and Manveer appeal for the number 1 spot and try to support it with a legit reason. Nitibha also tries to seize this opportunity for her own good and claims third sport. With Bani and Lopa putting their stakes on number one spot, an argument erupts between them. When Bani is trying to put forward her point, Lopa starts interrupting her and makes sarcastic remarks. Bani does not take Lopa’s comments in a right spirit and snaps at her. After hours of discussion and bickering, the housemates finally reach a conclusion and announce their ranks.

After completing the task, Bani is seen analyzing her stand in the task when Manveer comes and tries to strike a conversation with her. He tells her that she is showing herself as a weakling in front of others by giving up on everything so easily. But Bani acts inconsiderate and tells Manveer to not interfere in her matters. Furthermore, Manu, Nitibha, and Mona also join in the conversation and they begin discussing Lopa’s nature and her negative behavior towards the contestants. Manu is quick to say that Lopa is no less than a spoilt brat since her every wrong action was encouraged by Rohan, Karan, and Rahul in the past. As a result, she now refuses to take criticism from anyone and moreover tries to put another person down.

With so much animosity brewing inside the house, who will end up being at the top of the ladder and gain an advantage in the ticket to finale week task?