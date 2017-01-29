Bigg Boss 10 Finale, Live: Manveer, Bani or Lopa; Who Will Win This Season?

The stage is set and the curtains will lift soon to reveal the winner of the 10th season of Bigg Boss. With only four finalists housemates left in the house, the competition is going to be tough on who will clench the trophy- an Indiawala or a celebrity.

While it is now known that Manu will be exiting the show first on the finale with Rs 10 lakh, it will be interesting to see who will India vote for - Manveer, Bani or Lopa.

The grand finale have Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan coming on sets to speak to the finalists and promote their new film Kaabil. The former housemates of this season will be seen shaking a leg with host Salman Khan. Even the finalists are expected to perform.

Join us as we live tweet and reveal the name of the winner.

