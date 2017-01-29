»
Bigg Boss 10 Finale: Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Shake a Leg With Finalists

First published: January 29, 2017, 1:57 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
We are just hours away from knowing the name of Bigg Boss 10 winner and as the big hour approaches, we can prepare ourselves for the fun planned for the finalist today. After an excruciating journey of 105 days, four finalists Manveer Gujjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi are set to lift the winner's trophy tonight.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan will be joined by Kaabil actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam and the trio will have some fun with the finalists.

Salman and Hrithik will also shake a leg together, imitating Roshan's popular steps.

It's not just the hosts who will have all the fun. The finalists who have just gotten a makeover pre-Finale will be seen having a dance off.

The finalists will also see some visitors inside the house for the last time.

Bigg Boss 8 finalist Karishma Tanna and Naagin actor Mouni Roy will also dance with Salman.

The fun quotient would be doubled when ex- Bigg Boss 10 housemates will grove along with the host and bat for their favourite to win the show.

May the best woman/man wins the trophy, while we enjoy Salman Khan at his best.

