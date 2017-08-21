Bigg Boss 10 Former Contestant Manu Punjabi Turns Host For Delhi Event

FFW (Freak Fighter Wrestling) Network Pvt Ltd, a brainchild of a team of entrepreneurs, who have come together with the sole purpose of taking budding Indian wrestlers from every section of the society and promoting the game, which has entertainment. The firm has organized numerous successful events, but “The Unique War” in Delhi, was a never-seen-before phenomenon in the sports-entertainment sphere.The people who made it available for everyone i.e. the directors of the event are - Mahesh Sharma, Sachin Aadvanshi and Narendra Singh Khurana. The occasion was graced by Sana Khan and Manu Punjabi (big boss fame). Successfully done 15 wrestling events FFW strives to bring out the best wrestlers from all sections of the society and give them much-needed pedestal for success.Hosted by Bigg Boss 10 finalist Manu Punjabi, the event began with Dilbagh Singh’s thunderous live performance.“The Unique War” was sectionalized in four fights, first being Tag Team Championship, followed by Diva’s Championship, Royal Rumble and lastly a Table, Ladders, and Chairs match. As a special surprise, Asia’s tallest wrestler, with a height of 7'11 was introduced as a surprise element of the evening. International women wrestlers were flown down adding diversity to Diva’s Championship.Hinting much promise in the sport, fighters showed incredible skills, endurance, and stamina and were wildly cheered by people in the stadium. The winner of the championship was wrestler Prince. With much fanfare surrounding the star-studded affair, a glamorous fashion show was arranged too.Freak Fighter Wrestling, a professional wrestling sports entertainment firm is established with the sole aim to benefit the budding Indian wrestlers from modest backgrounds. So don't waste the chance as it will be a one time opportunity for Delhi audience to have a live experience of wrestling that too coming from our own Indian wrestlers.