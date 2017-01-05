Bigg Boss Season 10 has been shocking viewers with its various twists and turns. Sometimes housemates are evicted because of their poor demeanour, sometimes they’re nominated for the entire season and sometimes they’re voted out in a surprise eviction. The most recent eviction of the celebrity contestant Gaurav Chopraa, has left both – the inmates and the viewers in shock. The actor, who managed to survive 12 out of 15 weeks in the reality TV show, kept his cool even in the most-appalling situations. Some accused him of being too image conscious, while some appreciated him for not stooping down to the level of other contestants.

In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, Gaurav reminisces about his journey, his relationship with Bani, Rohan and Rahul Dev and about the strategies of other housemates.

I’m actually quite satisfied with my Bigg Boss journey!

"I was very skeptical when I went in. There were 5-6 times when I said no to the show and when you go in after saying no so many times, there are a lot of questions in your mind. The only thing I was clear about was that I did not want to let go of the standards with which I live outside. Not just as an actor, but as a person, you don’t want to let go of those lessons which you learn from your life just because you’re going on a show. Once you’ve evolved as a person then you want to take it along with you especially on a show like this. I didn’t know what kind of people there would be, I didn’t know what kind of circumstances there would be, so there was a question. I went there and did exactly that. Now when I come out, there’s such huge uproar about how that happened and ever since then, there’s a ‘Bring back Gaurav’ movement. Nobody expected me to come out of the show at this stage. Everyone has questions about it. But when an actor walks out of a reality show that he was skeptical about and he wasn’t going to deal with situations in the typical Bigg Boss manner – he’s just going to be himself - he doesn’t know whether people have understood him or not. When I came out and there was this kind of support and understanding – I felt good about it. So when I look back and you ask me how my journey was - I’m actually quite satisfied. It worked out well!"

Want Bani to win Bigg Boss 10

"That’s what I would want. And especially because I’m not there anymore I would want Bani to go on, take on the mantle and win it. It’ll make me very happy. But again I’m going to come back to point that this is my reality show I know there’s no point discussing all of these and how the show will go. Whatever you expect mostly never happens. It’s about how the show is going on at that moment. The show plays the contestants, the contestants doesn’t play the show."

Manu’s strategy is to attack or befriend you in a personal way

"Manu’s strategy is very simple. He tries to either attack or befriend you in a personal way. He’ll understand where you’re from, what kind of a person you’re and if he has to attack you - he’ll attack you on those things. If he has to befriend you, he’ll compliment you on those things. He doesn’t talk about the things you do, he talks about the person that you are and makes it personal. For people who don’t fathom that, they instantly get a vibe that he understood you as a person and get friendly with him and for those who do understand that don’t talk about anything."

Manu, Manveer will face each other soon

"I was there 12 weeks out of 15 weeks. There’s a Manveer who very happily lives under the umbrella of a Manu taking stand, because it’s convenient like that. I know it’s just a matter of time and he’ll come out of that situation. He’s completely aware that both will be facing each other very soon. What you see in the 45 minutes and what we see in 24 hours is extremely different to the point where I believe that the audience doesn’t get the actual part. It’s very easy to decide that - you and I will sit, talk about this topic and do this thrice a day and that way, we’ll make sure that we’ll come on the camera. It’s as simple as that. It could be a lie, could be a pretentious topic - all you’ve to do is ramble on about the same topic again and again."

Swami Om is a crazy, eccentric person

"Swami Om is a crazy eccentric person with a political and criminal bent of mind it’s a crazy combination and then of top of that he’s a tantric. He also does black magic kind of thing all the time. He’s speaks a lot of venom 24 hours. He never stops. What you see is not even the trailer! I was in mimesis for him mostly. For him, the ultimate divide is celebrity vs commoner and he has thrived on that all the time. In fact to some extent the situations didn’t go out of hand because I was at the other end and I knew how to handle him. From the time I’ve come out, I feared that he’ll do something to Bani or Rohan or both and that’s exactly what happened recently. At some level that violent streak was always there, but just because he didn’t know how to deal with my composure or the fact that I would stand in front of him and not allow him to do stuff. At some level, he was in awe and respect of some things that I was saying or doing, so he would be with me."

My relationships in the house were as real as it can be

"I was clear that I’ll be myself. You see a show but people who’re living inside, they’re living their actual lives. And when you’re living your life normally and you connect with somebody then it’s as real as it can be. A lot of people make pretentious friendships inside the house, but that’s because they’re pretending the whole time. But for someone who’s being himself –it’s not even possible to pretend. The ups and downs, the arguments, the fights, the big moments – all of it together that’s how real relationships are. It wasn’t meant for TV - it is what it is. You connected with some people – whether it’s Rahul Dev who became like the elder brother or it’s Rohan who became like the younger brother or Karan who became a friend or whether it was Bani. The bonds are real. We’re at it and we’re still talking. The people who’re outside are planning to meet each other and the people who’re inside, we’re worrying about them."

Have a protective instinct for Bani, Rohan

"As soon as I found out yesterday I got emotionally disturbed by the incident. I actually felt I should have been there and not for the sake of show or the competition but I felt I should have protected these two. There’s a very strong protective instinct for them as the bonds are real. And there’s no question about it."

I'm like this outside also, not image conscious.

"The people who know me know I’m exactly like this even outside the show. It’s about not being part of something that I believe is not worth my time – especially for the people I’m not friends with. When it’s for my friends or people I’m connected with, anything will be okay. But for people I didn’t have friendship with - why would I go and get involved with their pretentious, worthless arguments? Also it’s not just about whether they’re friends with you or not but also about what they’re arguing about. I’m like that outside also."

Manu-Manveer-Mona friendship is all about convenience

"I’m not making any assessment because I really don’t know them. Why should I be making judgements about them? From what I see, this is all about convenience - they lie - they do it for the camera more than each other but they live by their pretention because they gain from it. It’s like when Swami Om does crazy things in a task. These guys will never actually stop him. Once it’s done they’ll start talking about it and then they’ll be sit around him, joking laughing, playing and protecting him from others. They gain by his madness most of the time. It’s a convenient thing."

Bigg Boss isn’t the Supreme Court, just a show

"I don’t comment about what they do or what they don’t. It’s a show. He’s not a person – it’s a think tank and Bigg Boss is just the voice of that think tank. They’re running a show and they do everything to keep it entertaining. For a show like Bigg Boss, they don’t necessarily want praises but they just want to be in the news, to be spoken of. They get crazy people, they’ve crazy things happening inside. There’s nothing fair or right or wrong about the show. It’s not a supreme court that we need to have a strong opinion about it – it’s just a show. And they’ll do whatever they think will make the show interesting. I don’t even hold it against them. In fact, I’m impressed with how they conduct everything and how intelligent they are. I don’t expect any moral values from them – it’s not that platform."

Situations would have been different with celebrity contestants

"Had all of them been celebrities there, I’m sure situations would have been different. Vastly different. What makes it different is the motivation to do things. The motivation to get into circumstances and to have conversations with one another. It’s absolutely understandable that they have dreamt of being on this platform for years, they’ve auditioned, they’ve spent money to come here. On the other hand, there was a Gaurav Chopraa who was asked 7 times and he said yes the 8th time, listed his demands and expectations and when all of those were met only then he was there on the show. So what Gaurav will be okay to do or what one of them will be okay to do will be different. When we’re pitted against each other you’ll find them way more ready and desperate to do things, to get into conflicts, make sure they’re seen, make sure their voice is heard. I might not even be interested in all of that. I don’t want to sound condescending, this is not an arrogant statement but this is a realistic difference of circumstance. And when you come from such different motivations, your actions are different too."