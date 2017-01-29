The big news is out and Bigg Boss 10 has got it's top three finalists. Manu Punjabi, one of the frontrunners to lift the winner's trophy tonight at Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale has walked out of the house with Rs 10 Lakhs. The Jaipur-based businessman who was coveted as one of the smartest players in the game decided to walk with the proposed money when Bigg Boss gave them an offer to leave the game.

According to media source, just before the big announcement, Bigg Boss gave a final task to the four finalists Manveer Gujjar, Bani, Lopamudra and Manu Punjabi to either stay in the house final race or take the given amount and leave the race of becoming the winner. Considering Manveer and Bani are coming across as fan favourites and keeping in account his popularity in comparison, Manu decided to pick the money and become the first finalist to walk out of the house.

The finale night will witness performances from the host Salman Khan along with the Top 3 finalists and ex-Bigg Boss 10 contestants. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will also be seen on the show with his Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam, having some fun with Salman. The winner will ge announced tonight and we can't wait to see if celebrities Bani, Lopa or commoner Manveer lifts the big trophy.