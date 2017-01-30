Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar To Donate Part of Prize Money to Salman Khan's Charity Being Human

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has decided to donate a part of his prize money to Salman Khan’s charity Being Human. The Noida local became first non-celebrity to win the reality show.

In a star studded, glittering grand finale, host Salman Khan announced Manveer’s name as the winner of the tenth season of Bigg Boss 10. He took home a glittering trophy and Rs 40 lakhs. Moments after Manveer won, his father announced at the event that a part of his prize money would be donated to Salman Khan’s charity organization.

Manveer’s best friend inside the house, Manu Punjabi, finished fourth and took home Rs 10 lakhs. The reality show saw Lopamudra Raut coming third and Bani Judge coming second.

Recalling his stint inside the house, Manveer said, “When I walked inside the BiggBoss house, my only aim was to mend my broken relationships and show the world who the real Manveer is. Every day in Bigg Boss, I have strived to achieve this goal. Today, as I hold the Bigg Boss trophy, I cannot help but recollect every single day that I have spent inside the house – every task, every circumstance. I want to thank my family, friends and all the viewers of Bigg Boss for their unconditional love and support; it’s their belief in me that has brought me to this juncture. I would like to especially mention the relationships that I have fostered inside the Bigg Boss house – they have been instrumental in shaping my personality in many ways.”