Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa's Boyfriend to Enter the House to Propose to Her

Mumbai: Mona Lisa's boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot will enter the Bigg Boss house to ask Mona Lisa for marriage. Vikrant will enter the Bigg Boss house today and propose to Mona for marriage. Accompanying him will be family members and several celebrities from the Bhojpuri film industry. Vikrant says he has been thinking about it for quite some time.

"I am very happy. People might think it's fake, but it isn't. I am so excited I haven't slept for three days," Vikrant told PTI. "I cannot tell everyone that I love Mona, but through this platform, which is so huge, everyone will know that we are soul mates meant to be together," he added.

The actor says he is sure Mona will say yes, and has bought a diamond ring for her as well.

"I have brought a diamond ring for her. When we started dating, it was Mona who proposed me. Now, I will do it in my own way. I am sure she will like it." Vikrant had earlier said that he will get married to the Bhojpuri actress once she is done with her show Bigg Boss 10. When asked why he wants to get married while the show is still on, Vikrant said, "I had said that earlier so may be because of that they (makers) gave me an opportunity to get married on the show. Who would want to let go of that? I consider myself extremely lucky."

Recently on the show, Vikrant had come to visit his long-time girlfriend. When asked if the decision to get married stems from insecurity, Vikrant said, "No, not at all, there is no insecurity at all. All are leading their own lives. I have always maintained that Manu loves his partner very much. I spoke to his girlfriend as well. There is nothing like that. "I am just very excited to do it. I can't even think what will happen next. All I know is that things are falling in place and I am looking forward to it." Bigg Boss airs on Colors tonight.