Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa Gets Evicted From The House

Just one week before the grand finale, ‘Bhojpuri star’ Monalisa bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house this week. Monalisa entered the house with an optimistic attitude and a mindset to play a fair game. Being one of the most sensitive and vulnerable contestants, Mona would easily break into tears in stressful situations. So much so, that her tearworks became the highlight of the season.

During her tenure inside the house, Mona displayed a lot of compassion towards her fellow contestants and would steer clear of fights and arguments as much as possible. Though she entered the house as a part of the celebrity club, she never got the stature or respect that she truly deserved from her fellow celebrity contestants. As a result, she drew close to Manu and Manveer who not became her close confidants but also helped her to gain back her lost confidence and supported her in every possible way. Their chemistry and friendship won Manveer, Mona, and Manu the title of M3. At Manu and Manveer’s behest, Mona turned over a new leaf in the show and emerged as a strong contestant. She soon proved her prowess in tasks and challenging situation and gave a tough competition to everyone.

Her closeness with Manu raised many eyebrows and they both became the talk of the town. She made several sacrifices for Manu that included nominating herself twice in order to save him. Not only her fellow housemates but also her beau Vikrant Singh denounced Manu and her friendship and misinterpreted it in many ways. This left Mona in a state of dilemma and she repeated wanted to leave the house to clear all the misunderstandings. But Mona’s life took a surprising turn after her beau Vikrant entered the Bigg Boss house, proposed her on national television and even got married to her in a fairytale-like wedding. While Mona began a new chapter of life with her marriage with Vikrant, her Bigg Boss chapter, unfortunately, came to an end resulting in her eviction.

Speaking about her experience of the show, Monalisa said, “Being on Bigg Boss was like living a dream for me. Initially, I never thought that I would be able to survive for 14 weeks in the game but now when I have, I am really proud of myself. Not only did this platform give me an opportunity to learn so many things about life and relationships, but it also made the biggest event of my life, my marriage so special and memorable one for me and I will always be indebted to Bigg Boss for it. Lastly, I would like to wish all the best to all the finalist contestants as they have worked really hard to reach the finale.. I would like to see either Manu or Manveer as the winner of the show and I am going to pray for them.”