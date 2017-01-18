Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa Gets Married to Boyfriend Vikrant in The House, See Pics

Bigg Boss 10 is all set experience a series of celebration as housemate Monalisa gets married to her long term boyfriend inside the house. Pictures of the couple have been released by the channel and by looking at them you can easily sense the happiness and love inside the house.

Image: Colors

Image: Colors

Mona was given a surprise proposal by her boyfriend and as she said yes, Bigg Boss made sure to give her a fairytale wedding within the house. While the housemates were divided into 'gharatis' (Rohan, Lopa and Manu) and 'baratis' (Manveer and Bani), the house experienced the wedding madness in unison.

Image: Colors

Image: Colors

The wedding in the house took place in the presence of Mona and Vikrant's close friends and family. Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan and Nirahua, blessed the couple and also performed for them.

Image: Colors

The housemates left no stone unturned to give Mona and Vikrant the wedding of their dreams. A close knitted affair, the wedding was nonetheless a surprise for Mona as well as the viewers.

Image: Colors

After weeks of verbal fights and tensed environment, Mona's wedding definitely came as a breather full of good vibes and happiness.