Nitibha Kaul is probably one of the few contestants who steered clear out of controversies during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Some referred to her as a celebrity amongst commoners, while others tagged her as the least deserving inmate but never did it stop her from taking it all in her stride. She voiced her opinions, dressed in style, but hogged the limelight only for her ‘strange’ equation with another housemate Manveer Gurjar and her bonding Bani J in the final days.

In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, the ex-employee of Google bares it all - her journey from commoner to celebrity, equation with Manveer Gurjar, strategies of other contestants, Lopa-Bani's ugly spat and future plans in the entertainment industry. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

On Her Bigg Boss Journey

“My Bigg Boss journey was quite amazing. There were quite a few ups and downs that I saw. The task, the entire process of getting ready, doing your own dishes, washing clothes, cooking and ofcourse, meeting Salman is another thing in itself. It was lovely in the first two weeks when Akansha was there and it was quite tough for me when she left. Obviously I didn’t get that close with any one. I would speak to everyone in the house nicely because I didn’t have any enemy or amazing best friends. Manveer and I became good friends and I also started to Bani. Quite a roller coaster ride!”

On Her Equation With Manveer Gurjar

“Both of us come from very different backgrounds and conditioning – the way we talk, the way we present our feelings and because of that people viewed our very friendship very differently. Because the house is such a pressure boiler situation for you, you do tend to think negatively at times. There were few times when I thought he doesn’t care and maybe he doesn’t need me as a friend. It’s natural when you’ve 2 close friends – Manu and Mona – in the house who’re getting saved every week – it gets complacent with other friends and I don’t blame him for that. Before leaving, we spoke for 3-4 hours and sorted everything out. We did understand that we both respect each other as individuals and as friends - so no bad feelings.

On Viewers’ Perspective of Manu-Nitibha's Equation

“I think it’s only fair. It’ll be interesting to see someone like Manveer, who’s very desi and me, I’m not so desi together. It’strange but it’s also cute sometimes. People are being so nice and I look at those people being all mushy about us and I feel aww. In reality we’re just good friends. It never really got to that level that people are imagining it to be. Ours’ are very different personalities, so the people are more curious to know. Manveer used to constantly keep saying ‘oh dilli mei milenge’. I’m definitely sure we’ll meet and we’ll have a great equation. I’m also very curious to know what will happen because I think everyone else is more curious to see what happens. Inside the house, there’s absolutely no clue that such things are happening outside.”

On Manu Winning The Show

“Manveer has a good chance because of all these things – doing well in tasks, he has mass support, he is representing commoners in a good light. He has no strategy actually – he’s just trying to play with his heart.”

On Survival Strategy

“A lot of it depends on your luck. The third week I got my medallion and got two weeks immunity. It also depends who your competitors are in the nomination processes and who the public is supporting and what the show is showing in 45 minutes. It’s a lot of these factors! So I don’t think strategies can really help you in this game because it’s so unpredictable. At every step whatever plans you make will be squashed by Bigg Boss because he’s always one step ahead. Just impossible to have a strategy inside the house!”

On Manu-Manveer-Mona’s Friendship

“Manu and Mona’s friendship is pretty genuine but Manveer and Mona? I don’t ‘think they’re very close. Had it not been for Manu, Mona and Manveer wouldn’t have been friends. Both the boys are okay with her because she isn’t very outspoken. Had she been, there would have been clashes. I did spend a lot of time with those 3 but I didn’t really fit in their group. I was equally outspoken so they used to say – aa gayi apna alag opinion leke.”

On Being More Deserving Than Mona

“I can’t say I’m more deserving than Mona but in terms of the game, in terms of the wanting, in terms of how she plays , in terms of the passion - I think I would have loved to stay and wouldn’t have issues seeing Mona go. Because she herself wanted to go and she said she didn’t want to win, she didn’t want to win the captain, she didn’t really performed well in tasks. I like Mona as a person but as a gameplayer I don’t think she was one of the best key players! For someone who didn’t want to stay as much as I did, I’d want to stay over her.

On Lopa-Bani’s Ugly Scuffle

“It’s just sad that two people who’ve such responbilities on them – Lopa is Miss India representing such a big organization and Bani is been working for so long, it’s very silly to go to such extremes when you’re fighting. It’s like you’re just trying to be enemies with someone when there’s no issue. It was just a task and both of them behaved immaturely in the situation. Lopa’s call was slightly more vicious than Bani’s so she was justified to some extent but then again Bani also shouldn’t have got physical. Even if Bani is not being victimized in our eyes, maybe the topic about her mother is so close to her heart – so why to even touch that part. When somebody is being so sensitive about it – be mature and let that topic go. They should have acted more maturely.”