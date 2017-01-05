Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Throws Pee on Rohan, Bani; Gets Evicted

Bigg Boss 10 has fallen to another all-time low because of controversial contestant Om Swami. The self-proclaimed spiritual leader and entertainer of the show stoop down to the lowest level in the recent episode of Bigg Boss and thus got evicted from the house.

In the captaincy task between Bnai and Om, all the contestants side with Bani and seeing this Om Swami feels neglected. In order to seek attention, good or bad, Swami throws his pee on Bani and Rohan, infuriating the housemates. While Rohan and Bani nearly kick Swami, Manveer pushes him inside the jail and lock him up.

Insulted by the incident all the housemates demand strict action against Om and eventually, Om Swami is now out of the house, much to everybody's relief. According to the source from colors, Swami refused to go and was dragged out of the house by the security.

Om Swami, one of the commoners became the most hated contested in and outside the house because of his cheap comments and irritating antics to hog the limelight. Even the show's host couldn't tolerate him any more and is apparently supportive of his elimination.

