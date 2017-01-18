Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami to be a Part of Show's Finale

One of the most notorious and controversial contestants of reality TV show Bigg Boss, Om Swami, is set to make an appearance on Bigg Boss 10 finale. The contestant who was evicted from the show following his indecent behaviour in the house a few weeks ago, is confirmed to be a part of the show's finale on January 28.

While the channel and the host Salman Khan has always avoided the topic of Om Swami to reoccur time and again, looks like they can't resist his presence. While speaking to News18.com, a source close to the channel has confirmed his participation in the finale.

The self-proclaimed godman and entertainer wrecked a havoc inside the house as a commoner. From commenting on women participants to saying nasty things about their families and destroying Bigg Boss' property, Om Swami was thrown out of the house much to the relief of other housemates and the host Salman Khan. After his sudden eviction, Swami went on camera to say nasty things about the show and how he plans to stop the finale from happening.

It'll be interesting to see Salman's reaction to this news and how he avoids or thrashes Swami for his intolerable antics inside and outside the house. The finale is going to air on January 28.

