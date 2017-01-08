Bigg Boss 10: Shraddha- Aditya Bring Love in the House

Pumping up the contestants for the final leg of the show, host Salman Khan kicks off the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by reminding them that the game is set to get intense from here on. Articulating the disturbing incidents that unfolded inside the house in past few days, Salman counsels the contestants to let bygones be bygones and start on a fresh note. The actor also appeals them to challenge their own willpower in the last three weeks of the show and give their 100% in every task that will come their way. Making the contestants media ready with some tricky questions, Salman plays a fun game with them wherein Manu poses as a Bigg Boss winner while Manveer bombards him with awkward questions like a nosy journalist.

As the evening progresses, the contestants get a pleasant surprise as the OK Jaanu cast Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur makes a grand entry inside the house dancing to their movie’s hit song Humma Humma. Starting with making the contestants guess their film’s name, they move on to conducting a dance off wherein the housemates are divided into jodis to showcase their crazy moves. Introducing a twist to the face off, they give contestants few fun props which they have to creatively use in their performance. The first ones to get groovy are Lopa and Mona as they showcase few seductive movies on the song Humma Humma with a whip and a matka. Up next, the notorious Jodi of Manu and Manveer whirl around with a fake snake and a fur stole. Moving on the next task, they get the jodis of the house (Manu- Mona, Manveer – Nitibha and Lopa- Rohan) to take a compatibility test. If they fail to give a right answer, Bani is asked to pop an egg on their head as a punishment. While Lopa and Rohan get all the answers right, Manu- Mona and Manveer- Nitibha are subjected to an ‘eggy’ punishment by Bani.

After having a gala time inside the house, Shraddha and Aditya join Salman Khan on stage to make the night merrier. They get Salman to play the OK Jaanu game wherein he is given different situations and has to pick responses that would make his Jaanu happy. From choosing his mother over his jaanu to forgetting her birthday, to watching World Cup match over going out with her, Salman gives some hilarious responses to all the questions. It was then time for Salman to test the compatibility of Shraddha and Aditya after which he gets both of them to croon the Humma song live for everyone. Furthermore, Shraddha and Aditya get Salman to do the hook step of their popular song and Salman happily obliges. Lastly, Salman closes the episode by giving a teaser about the eviction and the housemates wait in anticipation.

After Swami Om’s unceremonious exit, who will be the next contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house?