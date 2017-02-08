Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Reunites With Co-Contestant Nitibha Kaul

It has been 10 days since Manveer Gurjar won Bigg Boss Season 10 and his life has been constantly under scanner since then. The much-loved contestant who had a clean image inside the house and maintained a fair face throughout the season recently met co-contestant and friend Nitibha Kaul.

Kaul shared a photo of them from a nightclub, captioning it as, "Catching up #nitibhakaul #manveergurjar #biggboss10"

Catching up #nitibhakaul #manveergurjar #biggboss10 A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Inside pictures from the club were also available online.

#ManveerGurjar #NitibhaKaul Double tep to see #Dance @nitibhakaul A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@officialnitibha) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

The two were partying with their fans and friends at a pub-restaurant in Delhi.

When you feeling Winner 😜😜 #NitibhaKaul #ManveerGurjar @nitibhakaul A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@officialnitibha) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

Interestingly, Nitibha and Manveer were romanticly linked during the show, although both denied anything more than general friendship.

Right after his win, Manveer has been surrounded by controversies, be it the reports of his marriage or his abusive behaviour on the streets on Noida. Gurjar was also hospitalised due to food poisoning but looks like is back on his feet and adjusting with his newly found stardom.