Bigg Boss 11: Vishal Dadlani Is Our Close Relative And I Will Prove It, Claims Akash Dadlani's Mother

Bigg Boss and controversy go hand-in-hand and this time the show has managed to stir it up even more with a few contestants allegedly faking their identity on the show. Earlier Zubair Khan had grabbed all the eyeballs after he had claimed that he was Haseena Parker's son-in-law. Now, rapper Akash Dadlani is making headlines for a similar case.On Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss, Akash's mother, who entered the house as a part of a luxury budget task, claimed that he and music composer Vishal Dadlani are cousins. In case you don't know Akash had earlier claimed on the show that he is Vishal's "dead brother's son". At the time, Vishal had released an official statement on Twitter, saying, "Some dude on Bigg Boss claims to be related to me. I checked and he is, but quite a distance. I don't know him, apart from his having texted me asking for work, a few times."However, his statement did not go down well with Akash's mother Sunita Dadlani, who decided to reveal her side of the story on the show. Sunita claimed that Vishal's father and Akash's father were first cousins. She further claimed that she even had Vishal and his family's photographs in her wedding album.Vishal has yet to react to Sunita's claims.