GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Bigg Boss 11: Amid Heated Twitter Exchange, Gauahar Khan Asks Who Is Rohan Mehra?

When News18 contacted Gauahar about her ongoing Twitter spat with Rohan, the actress said she doesn't know the person.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2017, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 11: Amid Heated Twitter Exchange, Gauahar Khan Asks Who Is Rohan Mehra?
When News18 contacted Gauahar about her ongoing Twitter spat with Rohan, the actress said she doesn't know the person.
If you're a Bigg Boss addict you must be aware of the ongoing Twitter war between season seven winner Gauahar Khan and last season contestant Rohan Mehra.

The two got engaged in a war of words after Gauahar praised rapper and current participant Akash Dadlani on the microblogging site for being real on the show. In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar Akash cheered for Arshi Khan when show's host Salman Khan pitted her against Hina Khan at the Sultani Akhada task. However, their fight got violent to such an extent that Salman had to disqualify the task.

After watching the episode, Gauahar wrote, "A-kash or Akash... You're real, loyal, all heart... I don't know you, but I hope you go long on this show !!! And you are grounded!"

The actress' tweet did not go down well with Rohan, who has been supporting Hina from day one as the two have worked together on the popular TV show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He slammed Gauahar, tweeting, "This Akash DADLANI you are supporting @GAUAHAR_KHAN. Also next time tag @eyehinakhan if you have the guts or any sort of issues. From #ruderohan."

Gauahar, in her defense, wrote back, "So apparently if you say something nice about someone, people in this world interpret that as an attack on someone else .. lol."

Referring to Rohan, she also posted that she hopes someone has got his "two seconds fame" after tagging her on his post.

"Everybody applaud!!!! Someone got ones 2 secs of fame!!! Lol ... I guess tagging me paid off!!! Chalo I'm happy I could help! #spreadluv," she wrote.

When News18 contacted Gauahar about her ongoing Twitter war with Rohan, the actress said she doesn't know the person.

"Who? What? I don't know anybody. I don't have anything to say. I don't know who the person in question is. I have no idea," said Gauahar.

Check out their tweets here:























Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES