Bigg Boss 11: Amid TRP Slump, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Dhinchak Pooja Trying Their Best to Grab Some Eyeballs
Interestingly, the two seem to have found a new friend in none other than Dhinchak Pooja.
Image: Twitter/ BiggBossDiary
This season Bigg Boss might not have many celebrity contestants but its commoners are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that everyone outside talks about them. From faking a relationship, picking unnecessary fights, abusing fellow participants to talking about their infamous stints, they are doing every possible thing to be in headlines. One such commoner trio is Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Dhinchak Pooja, who has become the cause of headache of most of the contestants, especially TV actress Hina Khan. But it seems like that only these three are able to bring in viewers on this season, which is already facing an all-time low in TRP ratings (according to a data provided by BARC to Hindustan Times).
Here are some reasons why we think Arshi, Akash and Pooja’s crass yet entertaining drama is the only hope for this show to regain its position in the Television Rating Points (TRPs):
Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s tiff is getting boring by the day
We think viewers have had enough of watching Vikas and Shilpa arguing over her dismissal from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Their fights have become too predictable. When Shilpa entered the show she was touted as one of the strongest contestants on the show but now it seems like the actress has used all her trump cards and hence not been able to add anything new to the show. Vikas, on the other hand, looks confused as he is not able to recognise who his true friend is inside the house.
Hina Khan’s ‘I, Me, Myself’ attitude has no more takers inside the house
Hina Khan is undoubtedly the most popular contestant this season and that’s one of the reasons why the actress is being targetted by a few contestants on the show at least that’s what she has been claiming for the past few days. She has often been trolled inside as well as outside for her insensitive behaviour towards her fellow participants and her “I, Me, Myself” attitude. Recently, the actress was slammed for not welcoming Dhinchak Pooja into the house. That was not the only time Hina made headlines for wrong reasons as the actress was also criticised for mocking Shilpa’s English while the latter was reading out the rules for a task. In fact, ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan indirectly attacked Hina by tweeting, “Kya padhna naa aana koi buri baat hai??? Agar aapko angrezi nahi aati are you uneducated??”
No chemistry between Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra
Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra’s chemistry seems to be quite fake. Both look so unconvincing on screen. We would say that they both should learn something from Gauahar and Kushal Tandon, who won a lot of hearts during season seven when they confessed their love for each other on national television. Another reason that Puneesh and Bandagi’s relationship is looking very bland and forced is that the two started it off for the cameras.
Padosis are almost good for nothing
It’s been 19 days since padosis Sabyasachi Satapathy, Luv Tyagi and Mehjabi Siddiqui have entered the main house but none of them has done anything entertaining so far. Even host Salman Khan has taunted them for being boring on the show, when contestants were given a task to rank each other from 1 to 10 on the basis of their popularity and contribution inside the house.
Arshi and Akash, on the other hand, have been constantly making everyone laugh with their weird talks and unusual persona. Interestingly, the two seem to have found a new friend in none other than Dhinchak Pooja. In the last episode, the trio went to jail, wherein they could be seen having a lot of fun. In fact, Pooja along with Akash, composed a song for Arshi.
Check out here:
#AkashDadlani, #ArshiKhan & Pooja get in touch with their musical side! Watch#BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VSd7kLfvmc— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) October 25, 2017
