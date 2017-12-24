Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan Gets Evicted; Vikas Enters Semi Finals

The toughest part of any journey is to bid farewell. With 7 people nominated for eviction this week, the race for votes is at its toughest. In the most shocking episode of Weekend Ka Vaar this season, megastar Salman Khan announced that after surviving for 12 weeks straight, Arshi Khan would be ending her Bigg Boss 11 journey.Arshi Khan walked into the Bigg Boss house with a proud tag of ‘Queen of Controversy’ and joined the rest of the inmates of Bigg Boss 11 as a commoner whose sole motive was to make a name for herself in the industry. Starting her journey on a notorious note, Arshi Khan has left no stone unturned to garb eyeballs and gain footage for her idiosyncrasies. Arshi formed close bonds with Shilpa Shinde from day 1 and the two were inseparable for weeks. She found a confidant in Vikas Gupta and her on-air chemistry with fellow ex-contestant Hiten Tejwani grabbed a lot of attention. This Begum of Bhopal has stayed true to her friends in the house and her strong bond with rapper Akash Dadlani is a testimony to the rough waters they have sailed in the two months. With time, she formed close friendships with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. Arshi also made honest confessions about the numerous controversies surrounding her in the world outside of Bigg Boss 11 and her alleged relationship with a renowned cricketer.On being evicted, Arshi Khan said, “My journey in Bigg Boss 11 has been fantastic and truly memorable. I never thought I could make it this far! Meeting Salman sir in the Akhada, time and again, has been a key highlight of my journey. It is, indeed, surprising that I got evicted in my first ever nomination. I’m now looking forward to meeting everyone again, in the grand finale.”Arshi Khan hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and wants to continue in the entertainment industry. She now looks forward to doing more reality TV shows.