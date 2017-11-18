The story of Bandagi Kalra’s father being hospitalised after her excessive PDA with fellow contestant Puneesh Sharma inside the house has turned out to be a fake news.Speaking to News18.com, Bandagi’s brother Vasu said, “We are very saddened by these kinds of cooked up stories, my father is very much fit and fine. He is not admitted or visited any hospital. Rather he is busy with his work commitments.”“We belong to a very reputed family and these kinds of fake and cheap stories are trying to defame my family. But we are strong and will face any situation. Once I again I would like to inform that all the stories of my father being hospitalized of upset with Bandagi are completely fake and I request you all no to believe in such false news,” Vasu concluded.When contacted Bandagi’s alleged boyfriend Dennis Nagpal, he said “I am saddened by the negative news of Bandagi doing the rounds. It does hurt to see these kinds of stories being circulated just to garner attention."Earlier, it was reported that Bandagi Kalra’s father is hospitalised after seeing her excessive PDA with Puneesh Sharma. It was further reported that the family has been ousted from their house by the landlord after seeing Bandagi’s behaviour in Bigg Boss house.