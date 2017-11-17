Bigg Boss 11: Bandagi Kalra's Father Hospitalised After Her Excessive PDA with Puneesh Sharma Inside the House?
It all started when the two decided to fake a relationship for cameras in order to get more votes. However, they soon realised that they actually liked each other.
Despite Salman Khan's warning, Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are crossing new lines every day on Bigg Boss. Their excessive PDA has not only made their close ones embarrassed but also left viewers disgusted. It all started when the two decided to fake a relationship for cameras in order to get more votes. However, they soon realised that they actually liked each other. And that's when their romance got too hot and they ended up becoming a topic of discussion among housemates. In one of the episodes, the two were even caught getting cozy in bed.
However, this all has not gone down well with Bandagi's family. If a report in Telly Chakkar is to be believed, Bandagi's behaviour has taken a toll on her father's health and he has been hospitalized.
A source close to Bandagi’s family revealed to the portal that she comes from a small town and her relatives are extremely affected with the way she is conducting herself inside the house.
"Owing to such rumours and gossip against her reputation, Bandgi’s father was recently rushed to the hospital because of high blood pressure issues,” the source was quoted as saying.
The source also added that Bandagi's landlord is also reportedly upset with her acts, and therefore decided to throw her out of his house in Mumbai.
“It is because the society in which she lives, is a very reputed one, and they don’t wish that she should continue to reside in their society anymore, especially because of her presence likely to have a bad influence on the children of that area. Hence, he is ready to throw her out as soon as she’s out of the Bigg Boss 11 house,” informed the source.
This comes after Bandagi's boyfriend Dennis Nagpal decided to dump her after seeing her closeness with Puneesh on screen.
