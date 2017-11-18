GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla Wants Priyank Sharma to Admit They are in Love; Twitter Calls Her 'Desperate'

They took their friendship to the next level in the recent episode when Benafsha shared a bed with Priyank.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2017, 11:52 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Voot
Benafsha Soonawalla is attracted to Priyank Sharma and she has no hesitation in admitting that. Ever since Priyank has made a comeback, the two have been getting along really well. They took their friendship to the next level in the recent episode when Benafsha shared a bed with Priyank.

Benafsha has often been seen talking to her co-contestant Hina Khan about how she feels for Priyank. In fact, She has even told Priyank that he makes her feel very special. On Friday episode, the two shared a moment when lights turned off. Benafsha was heard saying to Priyank that she "cannot stay without touching you". She even compared him to her rumoured boyfriend Varun Sood.

And looks like her behaviour has not gone down well with some Bigg Boss followers, who have started calling her "desperate" on Twitter.

Check out the tweets here:



























Priyank’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal, whom he met on Splitsvilla 10, has also dumped him after seeing his PDA with Benafsha on the show.

Speaking about Priyank and Benafsha’s growing affinity, Divya told IE, “which boy or girl behaves this way with a friend? Priyank lies on her lap, gets massages from her and day and night, they have their hands over each other. It’s very disturbing to see it every day.”

