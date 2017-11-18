Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla Wants Priyank Sharma to Admit They are in Love; Twitter Calls Her 'Desperate'
They took their friendship to the next level in the recent episode when Benafsha shared a bed with Priyank.
Benafsha has often been seen talking to her co-contestant Hina Khan about how she feels for Priyank. In fact, She has even told Priyank that he makes her feel very special. On Friday episode, the two shared a moment when lights turned off. Benafsha was heard saying to Priyank that she "cannot stay without touching you". She even compared him to her rumoured boyfriend Varun Sood.
And looks like her behaviour has not gone down well with some Bigg Boss followers, who have started calling her "desperate" on Twitter.
Check out the tweets here:
Believe me or not I have never seen a desperate girl like Benafsha Soonawala , Iss tarah peeche padh gyi ha are behen nhi pyaar karta to jabardasti thore hi bolega @VSood12 @ipriyanksharmaa @Divya_Agarwal_ @Divyakitweet #BB11 #Priyank— PRIYANK FC🔥🔥 (@priyank_BB_FC) November 17, 2017
Benafsha is looking like a desperate aunty... And Priyank is also getting irritated sometimes bcoz of that stupid chipkoo aunty #bb11 #hatebenafsha_soonawala— Priya Balodia (@priya_balodia) November 13, 2017
Do you think Benafsha Soonawala is just a सरदर्द in BigBoss house?? Please Comment below.— Antim Soni (@imeantim) November 17, 2017
@ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @11_Bigboss #BB11 #VikasGupta #ShilpaShinde #HinaKhan #HitenTejwani #ArshiKhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss11
Ao basically #PriyankSharma don’t have feelings for #BenafshaSoonawala other than friends and he made it clear but she want him to admit that it’s love.. !! Zabrdasti hai kya ? ? #bb11 @BiggBoss— Sarah (@saraahsethi) November 17, 2017
Gr8 #BenafshaSoonawala tum bhi flip logo ki race mein count ho rhi ho. #BandagiKalra se better captain bann sakta tha #LuvTyagi .... Ben u suck yaar!!! Bas Priyank ke peeche games khelo tum😂😂 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #HinaKhan #WeSupportHinaKhan 💖💖— Priya Lakhotia (@LakhotiaPriya) November 17, 2017
#BenafshaSoonawala how disgusting u re 😑😑 #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #BiggBoss— ❤️. Shonaa .❤️ (@its_s08) November 17, 2017
Benafsha Soonawala is SHAME personified . Her boyfriend Varun weeks after weeks does vote appeals for her, defends her in interviews and she is busy getting cosy with Priyank in the night. And Priyank had the audacity to question PunGi last week #BB11— Live Eat Love (@muskurana123) November 14, 2017
Benafsha Soonawala.— Moni☄ (@MoniOjha) November 14, 2017
I don't know what 2 say about this girl.
People must be praising her for the ultimate sacrifice she made to get her 'Friend' saved!
But I found her a little Dumb.
If not this week, she will get evicted in the next 2 weeks.#BiggBoss11#BB11#BB11onVoot
Benafsha soonawala Soon you are gonna be out..You are loser and not using your Brain At All!! 😂#BiggBoss11— Reemz🌺 💫 (@RabbitIsLove) November 12, 2017
Priyank’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal, whom he met on Splitsvilla 10, has also dumped him after seeing his PDA with Benafsha on the show.
Speaking about Priyank and Benafsha’s growing affinity, Divya told IE, “which boy or girl behaves this way with a friend? Priyank lies on her lap, gets massages from her and day and night, they have their hands over each other. It’s very disturbing to see it every day.”
