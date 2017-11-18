Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla Wants Priyank Sharma to Admit They are in Love; Twitter Calls Her 'Desperate'

Believe me or not I have never seen a desperate girl like Benafsha Soonawala , Iss tarah peeche padh gyi ha are behen nhi pyaar karta to jabardasti thore hi bolega @VSood12 @ipriyanksharmaa @Divya_Agarwal_ @Divyakitweet #BB11 #Priyank — PRIYANK FC🔥🔥 (@priyank_BB_FC) November 17, 2017

Benafsha is looking like a desperate aunty... And Priyank is also getting irritated sometimes bcoz of that stupid chipkoo aunty #bb11 #hatebenafsha_soonawala — Priya Balodia (@priya_balodia) November 13, 2017

Ao basically #PriyankSharma don’t have feelings for #BenafshaSoonawala other than friends and he made it clear but she want him to admit that it’s love.. !! Zabrdasti hai kya ? ? #bb11 @BiggBoss — Sarah (@saraahsethi) November 17, 2017

Gr8 #BenafshaSoonawala tum bhi flip logo ki race mein count ho rhi ho. #BandagiKalra se better captain bann sakta tha #LuvTyagi .... Ben u suck yaar!!! Bas Priyank ke peeche games khelo tum😂😂 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #HinaKhan #WeSupportHinaKhan 💖💖 — Priya Lakhotia (@LakhotiaPriya) November 17, 2017

Benafsha Soonawala is SHAME personified . Her boyfriend Varun weeks after weeks does vote appeals for her, defends her in interviews and she is busy getting cosy with Priyank in the night. And Priyank had the audacity to question PunGi last week #BB11 — Live Eat Love (@muskurana123) November 14, 2017

Benafsha Soonawala.

I don't know what 2 say about this girl.

People must be praising her for the ultimate sacrifice she made to get her 'Friend' saved!

But I found her a little Dumb.

If not this week, she will get evicted in the next 2 weeks.#BiggBoss11#BB11#BB11onVoot — Moni☄ (@MoniOjha) November 14, 2017

Benafsha soonawala Soon you are gonna be out..You are loser and not using your Brain At All!! 😂#BiggBoss11 — Reemz🌺 💫 (@RabbitIsLove) November 12, 2017