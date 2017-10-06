GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan in Legal Trouble for Faking His Identity on Show

Zubair has also claimed that he was one of the producers on the Haseena Parkar biopic, which starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2017, 4:49 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Looks like creating controversy is a favourite pass time of Bigg Boss contestants. If a report published in Mid-day is anything to go by, this season’s participant Zubair Khan, who entered the house last week, claiming he was Haseena Parkar's son-in-law, has landed himself in legal trouble.

Zubair had also claimed that he was one of the producers on the Haseena Parkar biopic, which starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

His statements, however, have left one of the real co-producers on the film, Sameer Antulay, who also is a member of Dawood’s family, furious. According to tabloid mid-day, Sameer is planning to approach the police to file a complaint against Zubair for misusing their family name.

"Zubair Khan is a fraud. He has no connections with our family. He is misusing the Dawood title for publicity. We will be approaching the cops to register an FIR against him," Sameer was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

"Haseena Parkar has two daughters – Qudsia and Humeira. Neither of them knows Zubair. Some media platforms Zubair had been able to reach have claimed that Qudsia was his wife, but Qudsia is married to businessman Zaheer Shaikh, who deals in garments. These rumours need to end as my sisters are facing a lot of problems,” Sameer added.

Sameer further said he has all the documents to prove that Zubair is faking his identity on the show.

"In 2014, Zubair had approached Haseena, seeking permission to make her biography. But Haseena had rejected the idea," Sameer said.

Well, if it’s at all true then Zubair is in a serious trouble.
