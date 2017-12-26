Bigg Boss 11, December 25, 2017 Update: Priyank Sharma And Luv Tyagi Get Nominated This Week

With Arshi Khan now out of the Bigg Boss 11 house, there are only seven contestants in the race to the grand finale. During Weekend Ka Vaar, through a session of Live Voting, viewers decided to advance Mastermind Vikas Gupta straight to the semi-final round. Also joining him is current captain of the house, Hina Khan who is safe from nomination this week.The contestants are given a true test of time. With no watch clock or sun-dial to assist them, the gharwale have to accurately track a total of 42 minutes, whilst confined within the Nomination Dome. Adding to the complication, the rest of the contestants have to distract the one inside the dome and stop them from pressing the buzzer and exiting the dome on the 42nd minute. Only the contestants who manage to perfectly keep track of time will be safe from nomination this week.While everyone is finding ways and means to count minutes, Hina Khan is strategizing on how to distract everyone and ensure they fail in the task. Armed with a calm composure, first one to enter the dome is Puneesh. He patiently waits for time to pass as Priyank, Hina and Luv try their best to distract him. Knowing that Puneesh has a certain hatred towards Papaya, Luv decides to torture him by putting a few slices of the fruit in the dome. Priyank is the next one inside the dome and his strategy to lay inside the dome with his head down to keep all interruptions at bay. Akash is the next one in and Priyank decides to use his secret weapon against Akash and brings in some garlic to harass him. Luv and Shilpa follow. Soon after the task gets over, Bigg Boss announces that Luv and Priyank are the nominated contestants for this week's elimination.