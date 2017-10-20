Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja Enters the House Along With Ex-contestant Priyank Sharma

As if the ongoing drama in the Bigg Boss house was not enough, the controversial reality show has brought two more contestants aboard. Well, Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja, and Priyank Sharma, who was recently thrown out of the show for hitting fellow participant Akash Dadlani, have joined the show as the wildcard entries.It's confirmed that the two have entered the house and will soon be seen on TV with other gharwalas. We are sure that Pooja and Priyank's surprise entry will add to an already chaotic and volatile atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house.On her stint in Bigg Boss, Pooja, who became the viral internet sensation with the help of her cringe-worthy pop numbers, said in a statement issued by Colors channel, "The show is a great platform for me. I don’t have any strategy in mind about how I am going to be once I am in. I just want to be myself and deal with situations and issues as they arise.”While, Priyank, who is the only contestant getting a second chance to enter the house in the Bigg Boss history after Kushal Tandon, has decided to mind his own business this time."This season of Bigg Boss has been explosive from the world go. My journey was incomplete because of an impulsive decision, but this time around I’ll be going back into the house to make amends and in the right way with a new outlook and all the advice that Salman Sir gave me," Priyank said in a statement issued by the channel.In case you came in late, Priyank was eliminated from the house on October 7 after he got into a fight with Akash. It all began when Akash started passing derogatory comments on Vikas Gupta's sexuality. It made Priyank furious to such an extent that he jumped into the argument and pushed Akash. As we all know that any kind of violence is totally prohibited inside the Bigg Boss house, host Salman Khan asked Priyank to immediately leave the game show. Though Priyank did acknowledge that he broke the most important rule of the show, he said he never meant to hurt Akash physically and was only trying to teach him a lesson.Well, it will be interesting to see how Akash will react to Priyank's comeback. Will he protest the decision or will he forgive Priyank?