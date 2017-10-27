Bigg Boss 11: Divyank Fans Can Relax As Priyank Sharma And Divya Agarwal Have Not Parted Ways

SPLITSVILLA X It's about love , friendship , protection , security . CATCH YOUR MATCH .. dil ka khel dimaag se khelna hai . My next project TODAY AT 7pm on @mtvindia #splitsvillaX @rannvijaysingha @sunnyleone

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:35am PDT