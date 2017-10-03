A war of words turns a little nasty as Zubair Khan and Puneesh Sharma clash in tonight's episode of #BB11. #BBSneakpeek pic.twitter.com/Jtnymkpbb7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2017

The drama begins in the #BB11 house as Shilpa and Vikas get into a heated early morning argument. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/6z9BJFLAVM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2017

The contestants on the new season of Bigg Boss have finally completed their first day inside the house and it seems like it will not take them more time to start planning and plotting against each other.The audience generally does not get to see much drama on the very first day of this reality show, but this season’s contestants shocked everyone by doing the exact opposite. They shouted, they abused and in fact, one of the contestants, Zubair Khan, threatened a fellow participant, Puneesh Sharma, for interfering in his matter.It all started when the contestants were sitting in the dining area and Zubair, who is Hasina Parker’s son-in-law, began a conversation with an “adult joke”, which did not go down well with commoner Sapna Chaudhary. She later asked him not to use such language in front of women. Soon, the argument got escalated, with Puneesh stepping into support Sapna. However, the three later sorted out everything.See here:But was that it? The two celebrity contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde too showed that they were no less than anyone in the house when it comes to bringing masala to the show. The duo too got into a heated argument when Shilpa was telling other contestants that how Vikas tried to end her career.As by now, you must be knowing that Vikas was the programming head of &TV when Shilpa was active on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The two reportedly had a huge fight after the actress left the show in March. The two started throwing tantrums at each other by saying “you are a liar”. It did not end there as Vikas was even heard saying that Shilpa knows nothing except for creating a scene."Aapko kuch aata nahi hai... Aapko bahut time se screen time mila nahi hai toh aap chaalu kar do, iss tarhan se koi behave karta hai. (You don't know anything. You haven't got any screen time for a long now and that is why you are creating a scene here. Who behaves like that? " Vikas told Shilpa in the video.Watch the video here:However, towards the end, the atmosphere of the house got a little lighter as Bigg Boss sent a birthday cake for Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla.