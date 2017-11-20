Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla Says, ‘I Played in the House With As Much Dignity As I Could’
Hina and Benafsha in the Bigg Boss House (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar saw contestant Benafsha Soonawalla get evicted from the house. Though Twitter already predicted this result, it seems Benafsha is least bothered about what others say, courtesy her latest post on Instagram.
Credit: @Benafsha Soonawalla
Benafsha became the victim of trolls after she compared co-contestant Priyank Sharma to her boyfriend. She was often seen expressing her feelings for Priyank on the show. In fact, in one of the episodes she was heard saying she "cannot stay without touching” Priyank. However, in her post she seems to make it clear that she is still very much with her boyfriend Varun.
In the post, she wrote:
"First face after the house and GOD do I like it!
I told you, trust me even when no one else does and I'll never break it, we did just that.
This is for all the haters, I'm so sorry for making you guys feel like I betrayed anyone's trust or hurt people. Interviews and I will answer all your questions. I played in the house with as much dignity and respect as I could. One thing that looked wrong to yall made you guys say so much, now that I'm back, I'll make sure I turn back all the fingers y'all are pointing towards me.
For now, there's two cuties who will stand by each other. Been through a lot together, aiveyeeinnnn hi Nahi jaane denge boss!
#teribee"
Credit: @Benafsha Soonawalla
