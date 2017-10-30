Bigg Boss 11: Evicted Contestant Jyoti Kumari Says Sapna, Bandagi Are Playing Mind Games; Vikas is Most Genuine

Jyoti Kumar is the latest contestant to have been eliminated from Bigg Boss after receiving least number of votes. “It was a little disappointing,” Jyoti tells News18.com.Jyoti, who was nominated alongside Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Soonawalla, Luv Tyagi, Sapna Choudhary and Akash Dadlani, says she never thought she’d be out so soon as she was doing quite well inside the house. “Luv should have gone instead of me. He is not doing anything. In fact, most of gharwalas wanted him to be out this week.”Jyoti has often been cornered by gharwalas for “disrespecting” them but she says it was all misunderstanding which happened because they never really had a proper conversation with her. “Initially, I became a target because everyone thought I was ill-mannered. But soon everything got fine when I became friends with Vikas. He is the most genuine person and I want him to win the show.”Talking about her initial fight with Sapna Chaudhary, Jyoti says, “Sapna and Bandagi are two persons who are playing mind games inside the house. They always pretend that they don’t know anything but they are very smart people.”When asked if Hina really tries to control the gharwalas as being reported, Jyoti says, “Not at all. She is extremely helping and a very good human being. However, she also is playing the game but that’s fair enough otherwise she’ll also get evicted like me.”On Priyank’s Pune-Goa comment, Jyoti says, “I think it was wrong he shouldn’t have leaked someone's personal information like that. Rest I don’t know much about it because I wasn’t present at the time when Sapna was saying all that to Arshi.”